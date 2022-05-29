  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Has Instagram Taken Iranian Bribes to Restrict Anti-Govt Content?

Has Instagram Taken Iranian Bribes to Restrict Anti-Govt Content?

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published May 29th, 2022 - 06:10 GMT
iran instagram bribes
Persian social media moderators have revealed Iranian requests to remove 'unwanted' Instagram accounts for money. (Shutterstock - edited by Albawaba)

Censoring internet content in Iran and other countries where governments try to limit freedom of speech and monitor interactions is not a novel practice. Yet, it seems that the Iranian government is ahead of the game, appealing to content moderators and attempting to block content posted by unwanted voices.

Also ReadAre Meta and Twitter Employees Removing Posts of Iranian Protests?Are Meta and Twitter Employees Removing Posts of Iranian Protests?

A recent report by BBC has cited several Persian-language social media moderators, who revealed "generous offers" made by Iranian officials in exchange for removing Instagram accounts created and managed by dissident journalists.

According to moderators interviewed by BBC, Iranian officials who contacted at least two content moderators offered to pay between 5,000 to 10,000 euros per the removal of each account, referring to the Instagram accounts of several Iranian journalists and activists, especially ones who often express anti-government stances online.

The two moderators mentioned well-known Iranian-American activist and author Masih Alinejad as one of the people named in "bribery deals offered by Iranians".

Masih Alinejad, who has nearly 7 million followers on Instagram alone, routinely posts about human rights violations committed by the Iranian government and frequently provides online people with videos and photos featuring protests that take place across Iran from time to time, turning her Instagram account into a major platform for Iranian news that defy the government narrative.

The two content moderators who reached out to BBC for the news say their decision to come forward was greatly motivated by "unusual censorship by Instagram" to content related to recent protests that engulfed parts of Iran, many of which were restricted or removed by the Meta-owned photo-sharing app, suggesting that "some employees must have taken the bribes" and restricted videos in response to the Iranian government. 

Tags:IranInstagram

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...