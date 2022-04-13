Have Mobile Games Become Uncontrollable? Lily's Garden Under Fire

Mobile games are today triggering questions over what are the messages directed to various types of players who can even be kids as young as 6 years with the latest advert made by a mobile game called Lily's Garden igniting public outrage and causing chaos on the social media.

Lily's Garden shows a woman sitting in a car with a man and after he leaves the vehicle, she wears her wedding ring and drives home to her husband and their child after having an affair.

These games are getting out of hand 😭 pic.twitter.com/lUHtQVnTMq — Sinethemba. (@cnehshuga) April 10, 2022

The ad continues, as we see, the woman redecorating her house and changing all the furniture inside then when it goes to her husband and two choices appear: "Divorce, Forgive."

The advertisement has gone viral as people started to condemn the game and the value it is spreading among players. Some people wrote: "These games are getting out of hand," with others adding: "Whoever the developer of Lily’s Garden is SICK lmaooo".

I’m gonna start a thread of crappy promoted ads for weird mobile games.

Starting with this one… pic.twitter.com/Fqx8a9K7en — Shadi شادي (@iShadi) April 12, 2022

Social media users started to share various types of what they called 'creepy' mobile game ads that are commonly appearing while using the phone. They also slammed people who are creating these games and the potential goal of downloading and playing these games.