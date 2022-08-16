Have You Heard the ‘Trump Song’ Yet?

Have you ever heard a catchy song featuring the name of former US President Donald Trump? Here you can hear it now;

The “Trump Song”, love it already! Well done, youth is the future and they don’t stand for fascism. pic.twitter.com/vhcjKqWGM4 — Dutchy Patrick (@DutchyPatrick) August 15, 2022

Gatherers can be heard singing "Donald Trump I want to know why you are such c**t".

Despite the lack of details on the reason for the protest against the former President of the United States, some commentators wondered if it was a protest in the US or a European country.

While it remains hard to verify, some social media users argued that the protest was on the 6th of November 2020, in the wake of the US presidential elections which were lost by Donald Trump, and that it took place in Los Angeles, California.

Some online people shared the video expressing surprise that they never saw it before.

The video is believed to have emerged online again following intense discussions over the FBI raid that searched his Florida residence in Mar-a-Lago last week, which has been justified by the US Attorney General by suspects that former President Donald Trump has taken classified documents from the White House to Florida back when he left Washington, DC in January 2021.