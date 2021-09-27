The New Hazara Displacement: What Is the World Doing to Stop It?

  1. Home
Published September 27th, 2021 - 06:27 GMT
Hazara kids
Fears for the Hazara minority has been on the rise since the Taliban takeover last August. (Albawaba: Riham Darwish)

Ever since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last August, millions of the Hazara minority have been in fear of the new rulers of the country, whose first round of governance in the late 1990s did not treat the racial group well.

While the Hazara's persecution in Afghanistan dates back to the late 19th century, when Emir Abdur Rahman Khan's regime killed and displaced thousands of them between 1880–1901, the group who is known for Mongolian facial features and practicing Shia Islam, has been living through difficult conditions under the many different political eras in Afghan history.

For weeks now, local reports have warned of what has been described as a "new genocide" against the Hazara people, especially after hundreds of families in the Daykundi province have been ordered to evacuate their homes "over the legality of land."

On social media, local reporters and individuals have been posting photos and videos showing Hazara families being displaced from their homes in Daykundi, trying to find refuge in new homes across the country.

Meanwhile, some users warned that "continuous injustices against the Hazara people might trigger fighters to mobilize militarily" and prompt a violent conflict.

Other online commentators also questioned the silence of the international community especially after several countries have expressed their willingness to "recognize and work with the Taliban" in the coming weeks, calling on them to seize the opportunity and demand fair treatment of the Hazara people under the Taliban.

