Hezbollah Releases Kidnapped British and German Journalists

Published June 29th, 2021 - 12:09 GMT
Journalists were arrested for covering fuel crisis in Lebanon.
British journalist Matthew Kynaston and German freelance reporter Stella Männer. (AlBawaba News)
Hezbollah-affiliated members have arrested two journalists in Lebanon while they were covering a report on the country’s fuel crisis on Monday June 28th.

The British journalist Matthew Kynaston and German freelance reporter Stella Männer were reporting on the fuel crisis in Lebanon at the gas station on Airport Road when men who introduced themselves as agents of Hezbollah took them into custody. 

According to NOW Lebanon, NOW journalist Kynaston was released in the evening after they were handed over to the General Directorate of General Security. Matthew also assured he and the freelance journalist Männer weren’t harmed.

Before they were arrested for reporting on the fuel crisis in Lebanon, NOW journalist Kynaston was able to send a voice message to the editor ‘They are not letting us leave’; he also said Hezbollah’s men asked to take his passport and his contact information.

Dr. Martin Longden, the Chargé d'Affaires of the British embassy in Beirut, shared a tweet expressing his refusal of the detention of the British journalist, saying he contacted the Lebanese authorities who assured that Matthew Kynaston is under their custody.

He also stressed: “This remains a serious and troubling incident: journalists should not be impeded from carrying out their legitimate functions - a free press is critical to democracy in Lebanon.”

Social media users have denounced the arrest of journalists. However, they added that it is not the first act of its kind as many other journalists were arrested previously by Hezbollah including Josh Wood and Julien Beau in 2013.

After being released from Hezbollah’s custody, “Home and Happy” Mathew posted and thanked all the people who ‘worked tirelessly’ to release him and Stella Männer.

Matt Kynaston and Stella Männer were arrested at around 3 PM and released 6 hours later after being taken to the General Security headquarter to have their papers checked.

Lebanon has been under a huge fuel crisis since late 2019, the economic situation in fact deteriorated in Lebanon amid political deadlock and the country’s long delay in forming a new government.

Protests erupted in several cities in Lebanon including Tripoli and Sidon, where the Lebanese army teams were deployed to ban demonstrators, who came to streets to denounce the economic situation, fuel shortage and electricity cut off.

Tags:fuel crisisLebanonHezbollahukGermanyJounalists

