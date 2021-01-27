  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Is Hillary Clinton's Latest Project a Political Orientalist One?

Is Hillary Clinton's Latest Project a Political Orientalist One?

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published January 27th, 2021 - 10:21 GMT
Is Hillary Clinton's Latest Project a Political Orientalist One?
The Clintons' plans to turn the book into a movie have sparked a lot of backlash across social media. (Twitter)

News of the Clintons' latest project has ignited intense online conversation over its purpose and what it represents, especially after Holywood Reporter revealed production plans of a TV Drama that narrates stories of Kurdish female fighters against ISIS.

According to Holywood Reporter, the Hidden Light Productions owned by the former first lady and secretary of state Hilary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea, is planning to create a TV drama based on The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice, which is yet to be published next month by Penguin Press.

In the book, American journalist Gayle Tzemach Lemmon chronicles stories of brave Kurdish female fighters who took it upon themselves to fight the ISIS terror organization as it spread its control over Kurdish territories in northern Iraq and Syria in 2015.

However, the Clintons' plans to turn the book into a movie have sparked a lot of backlash across social media, as commentators perceived it as "an orientalist move in which a former US politician is trying to make a profit from others' struggles."

Other social media users highlighted what they described as "the danger in US politician's involvement in narrating stories of countries the US is still involved in," saying that "it doesn't reflect well on US policies."

Does Pompeo Really Have Clinton's Emails on ISIS, Al Jazeera, and Other MENA Probes to Share Before the Elections?
Never-Seen-Before Photos of Bill Clinton Receiving a Massage by Epstein's Victim: Is Maxwell Finally Cooperating?
Denied Fair Trial and Disregarded for 238 Days! Kurdish Activist Dies of Hunger Strike in Turkish Jail

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...