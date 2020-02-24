Horrific Crime: Syrian Refugee Stones Wife and Son to Death Upon Returning From Europe

Local Syrian media reported that a former refugee has stoned his wife and son to death before dumping their bodies in the woods in Kobane near Aleppo. The family had reportedly just returned from Denmark where they were asylum seekers, before coming back to the Kurdish city near the borders with Turkey for a family visit.

سوري عاد من أوروبا ليقتل زوجته "رجما بالحجارة" | #سكاي_أخبارhttps://t.co/8BLfKizZQ9 — سكاي نيوز عربية (@skynewsarabia) February 24, 2020

Translation: "A Syrian man returned from Europe to stone his wife to death."

According to Basnews, a Kurdish news website, family issues pushed the 53-year-old suspect to kill his 33-year-old wife and 8-year-old son in the early hours on Saturday, by stoning them to death before leaving their bodies in a forest nearby.

صورة الاب الذي قتل زوجته وابنه اليوم في كوبانيhttps://t.co/RRWyi31xrT

فاجعة في كوباني.. رجل يقتل زوجته وابنه "بطريقة وحشية"@vdcnsy pic.twitter.com/inrMzWnyum — VdC-NsY (@vdcnsyEnglish) February 23, 2020

Translation: "Photo of the man who killed his wife and son today in Kobane."

The suspect, who handed himself over to police, lived in Denmark with his family where they were granted asylum and was visiting his relatives in a village near Kobane where he committed his crime. Neither local media nor the police has provided any further details regarding the motives for the crime.

News of the crime stirred reactions across social media, with people calling on an end to domestic violence.

Kobani village of Derbazin Fawqani

A man kills his wife and son by stoning to death

The body of a 33-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were found dead on Friday after midnight in the Kobani Forest.

And this family had arrived in Kobani a few days ago from Denmark pic.twitter.com/5WJbEIijJU — Wehbe Romi (@WehbeRomi3) February 23, 2020