Horrific Crime: Syrian Refugee Stones Wife and Son to Death Upon Returning From Europe

Riham Darwish

Published February 24th, 2020 - 07:05 GMT
The family has reportedly just returned from Denmark where they were an asylum seeker, before coming back to the Kurdish city. (Shutterstock)

Local Syrian media reported that a former refugee has stoned his wife and son to death before dumping their bodies in the woods in Kobane near Aleppo. The family had reportedly just returned from Denmark where they were asylum seekers, before coming back to the Kurdish city near the borders with Turkey for a family visit.

According to Basnews, a Kurdish news website, family issues pushed the 53-year-old suspect to kill his 33-year-old wife and 8-year-old son in the early hours on Saturday, by stoning them to death before leaving their bodies in a forest nearby.

The suspect, who handed himself over to police, lived in Denmark with his family where they were granted asylum and was visiting his relatives in a village near Kobane where he committed his crime. Neither local media nor the police has provided any further details regarding the motives for the crime.

News of the crime stirred reactions across social media, with people calling on an end to domestic violence.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

