  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. How did earthquake change Turkey's place on map?

How did earthquake change Turkey's place on map?

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 8th, 2023 - 06:45 GMT
How did earthquake change Turkey's place on map?
This aerial view shows collapsed buildings in Hatay, southeastern Turkey, on February 8, 2023, two days after a strong earthquake struck the region. (Photo by DHA (Demiroren News Agency) / AFP)

ALBAWABA - While everyone is focusing on rescue operations and the death toll from the strong earthquake that jolted southern Turkey and Syria, geologists noted that Turkey's location has changed due to the quake.

Also ReadCharlie Hebdo shares racist cartoon on Turkey's earthquakeCharlie Hebdo shares racist cartoon on Turkey's earthquake

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake stroke Turkey and Syria early Monday morning leaving over 11,700 people killed and dozens of thousands of others injured.

Experts said that the deadly quake moved Turkey by three meters to the west, and caused a massive change in the tectonic plates on which Turkey "sits" or is located, media reported.

Carlo Doglioni stated that due to the earthquake, Turkey could have slipped and moved as much as five to six metres. He added that satellites data will provide more information in the upcoming days.

Also ReadCharlie Hebdo shares racist cartoon on Turkey's earthquakeSyrian boy shares experience under rubble

The president of Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), told Corriere della Sera newspaper, "It is as if Turkey had moved southwest."

He maintained: "The fault was activated for at least 150 kilometers with a displacement of even more than three metres. It all happened in a few tens of seconds, radiating this earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8,-7.9, an earthquake that is called major."

According to some sources, the geological movement range between 2 to 3 millimeters per year, occasionally. However, strong earthquakes can change the movement from 3 to 30 centimeters.

Tags:earthquakeTurkeySyria

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...