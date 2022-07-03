How Did Osama Ben Laden's Son Omar Take to Painting in French Normandy?

ALBAWABA - What I want to know is how did Omar Ben Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader get to France, become a painter, marry and have an art exhibition there.

It's indeed a fascinating world, the son of a revolutionary leader who was killed by the Americans in Pakistan in 2011simply says he loves painting and they are there for everyone to see, admire and love.

Social has been after Omar Bin Laden with bits and pieces about his past life. He doesn't say much except to say he grew up in Saudi Arabia, went with his father and family to Sudan and ended up in Afghanistan under past American bombs but that's it really, a humdrum life in many ways.

But is it?

His paintings are rich in color with red for instance, representing the violence and turbulence he experienced in these places from a young age.

Hence, his change in almost Bohemian lifestyle is really to be quizzed and so is his long hair. This is despite the fact that social media and the Internet is literally filled with news about the Ben Ladens.