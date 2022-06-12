How is Macron Related to the Daughter of the Lebanese Killed in Italy Helicopter Crash?

French President Emmanuel Macron has shared his condolences and expressed his sadness after the news of Italy's helicopter crash where 7 people passed away on Saturday night. The French President, in fact, shared his sympathy with one of the victims' family members, a daughter of a Lebanese man who was killed in the tragic incident; Macron left many questions about whether he is connected to this Lebanese family or not?

Italian rescuers said that they have recovered the 7 bodies of people killed in the helicopter crash, including four Turkish and two Lebanese businessmen. Sources revealed the two Lebanese were identified as Shadi Kreidi and Tarek Tayah, both executives at INDEVCO, an international manufacturing, and industrial consultancy group.

Macron shared a post on his Facebook page saying: "On September 1, 2020 in Beirut, I heard many shocking testimonies. There's one that really touched me, that one of little Tamara. The explosion took away her most precious thing, her mother."

الرئيس الفرنسي ماكرون يوجه رسالة ل تمارا إبنة المرحوم #طارق_طياح pic.twitter.com/gAb7cpLm7n — RIM ( ريم )🇱🇧 (@tayyaraoun1) June 12, 2022

Translation: "The French President Macron shared a message with Tamara the daughter of Tarek Tayah."

In the post, Macron explained that during his visit to Lebanon following the devastating Beirut port blast; he met a girl, Tamara, who shared her unforgettable story with the French president of losing her mother to the blast.

Tamara, shortly after losing her mother in 2020 in Beirut's port blast, lost her father Tarek Tayah yesterday in a helicopter crash in Italy. She met the president during his visit to Lebanon where she gave him a gift, a brooch in the shape of the Lebanese map designed by her mother.

تمارا طياح ابنة #طارق_طياح قدّمت للرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون عند زيارته للبنان ومحمية أرز جاج دبوس سترة على شكل خريطة لبنان كانت صمّمتها والدتها #لبنان_يبكي pic.twitter.com/KsPiDPX8vU — souhailaالمجد لله🕯✝️ (@sisi6226) June 11, 2022

"I love you so much." One of Tarek Tayeh's daughters shared a photo with her father and wrote: "Papa, i love you to bits.. I really don't know what I have done to deserve this, may your Rest in Peace."

Several celebrities have also shared their condolences with the family members of victims killed in the helicopter crash in Italy, including the Lebanese singer Maya Diab, and the Lebanese T.V. presenter Rabia Zayyat. They both expressed how hard it is for the family of Tayah who lost both of their parents in less than two years.

Moments before the tragic crash, Tarek shared a 16-second video from the helicopter where he was latest seen riding next to the captain while slightly smiling. A before the take-off photo was also widely shared online showing all the plane members together before the crash.