How much did Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost?

ALBAWABA - British government announced that Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and related events following her death costed the United Kingdom's taxpayers nearly £162 million ($201 million).

Queen Elizabeth, who was the longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96, after reigning for 70 years leaving the rule to her son King Charles III, 74.

Many royals and presidents had attended the state funeral of the Queen which was held on Sept. 19, 2022 in London's Westminster Abbey.

British Finance Minister John Glen wrote to the parliament that "the total estimated cost ran to £161.7 million ($200,433 million), with the interior ministry -- responsible for policing -- accounting for the biggest proportion (£73.7 million, which worth around $91,365 million)."

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport spent £57.4 million, while the Scottish government billed £18.8 million (over $233 million).

The FM said: ""The government's priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public."

Furthermore, the coronation of King Charles which took place on May 6 also caused controversy on social media platforms following estimates that the event which was attended by head of states and world leaders costed between $63 million to $125 million.

Angry comments stormed social media as people were upset of the huge amount of money spent on the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth and the coronation of King Charles.

A person commented: "So that's £161m for the funeral PLUS £250m for the coronation. Can someone confirm the total amount that this has benefitted the UK economy?"

A commentator added: "£161M for a dead person , meanwhile the living ones can die."