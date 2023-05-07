King Charles III coronation cost shocks many

ALBAWABA - The cost of the United Kingdom's King Charles III coronation fueled huge discussions on social media after experts suggested that it was worth millions.

According to some analytics, the cost of the coronation of King Charles and all other British monarchs usually ranges between $63 million to $125 million.

CORONATION costing British TAXPAYER £100 million



Despite King Charles reportedly having a personal net fortune of £600 million.



RETWEET if you agree this is an obscene waste of public funds, especially during a cost of living crisis. pic.twitter.com/lU3tLj17ZX — Britain People (@Britain_People) April 27, 2023

The high price of the historic ceremony raised questions among people who said that it would've been better if the U.K. royals used the money to donate to charities. While others reportedly claimed that the high cost doesn't matter to the monarchs of Britain as long as "the money used is stolen from earlier colonized countries by Great Britain."

Pro-monarchy criticized people who slammed the cost of the coronation saying that every four years about $100 million are spent on the United States' inauguration of a new president.

For those of you complaining about the cost of the coronation: this happens EVERY four years in the US. There hasn't been a coronation in 70 years. Sit down. pic.twitter.com/KuTG4WBo5C

Some people highlighted that 13.4 million people were living in poverty, 3.9 million of which were children, during the years 2020 and 2021, according to data from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were crowned in a luxurious event that took place on May 6 in London's Westminster Abbey in the presence of a number of world leaders and celebrities.

King Charles became the new king of the U.K. months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. Queen Elizabeth served as a queen for 70 years as she acceded to the throne at the age of 25 upon the death of her father, George VI, on Feb. 6, 1952.