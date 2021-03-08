Prince Andrew Or Meghan Markle; Which One Deserves The Buckingham Investigation More?

During a week of intense anticipation to what an interview between Oprah Winfrey and the Duchess of Sussex and former Hollywood star Meghan Markle could reveal. It has shed light on other issues involving members of the royal family, yet were overlooked by the Royal establishment for years, namely Prince Andrew's link to former financer and disgraced public figure Jeffrey Epstein and his infamous "Pedophile Island."

It’s interesting how much of the British establishment seems to have a bigger problem with Meghan Markle than Prince Andrew. — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) March 7, 2021

Even though Virginia Roberts Giuffre has gone public with her accusations against Prince Andrew two years ago, saying that she was trafficked to have sex with him in London as an underage, through Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the case received very little media coverage in comparison to the story of Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down as royals about a year ago.

According to social media commentators who have watched the Oprah interview with the former royals, the UK tabloids have attacked Meghan Markle ever since she joined the Royal Family in 2018, which seems to have echoed amounting pressure she was facing in the Firm as a mixed-race individual.

The royal family announcing the investigation into Meghan Markle’s behaviour and not Prince Andrew’s affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein is all you need to know about this organization and what it stands for #HarryandMeghanonOprah — Whoops™️ (@leyla_verdier) March 8, 2021

In the Oprah interview, Meghan revealed that her mental health was deteriorating during her time in the UK due to constant criticism and comments that were made against her, "including comments on the color of her baby, Archie while she was pregnant."

Meghan Markle’s interview hasn’t just exposed the truth about the monarchy, a shadowy institution shrouded in secrecy despite supposedly embodying the nation.



It’s currently exposing everyone who doesn’t care about either racism or suicide. — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) March 8, 2021

ICYM this stunning piece of gold-plated hypocrisy!https://t.co/VVHqRo6YFn — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) March 7, 2021

In response to Markle's revelations, online people remembered similar statements made by the late Princess Diana amid her divorce from Prince Charles in the 1990s, in which she talked about "not being accepted by the Royal Family" over the years, suggesting that "the Buckingham palace is a toxic place for joining members, particularly ones from diverse backgrounds."

Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah revealed the striking parallels with Princess Diana's experiences, according to a UK-based historian and royal expert. https://t.co/tNfgu6lhFN — CNN International (@cnni) March 8, 2021

The idea that Meghan, as the Duchess of Sussex, is the first person of colour to become a member of the Royal Family is actually a bit misleading. There are arguments that Queen Charlotte (1744-1818) had black ancestry, but what about Queen Victoria’s imperial godchildren? 2/12 — Dr Priya Atwal (@priyaatwal) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile, many Twitter users continue to question the palace's efforts to investigate allegations made against Markle, such as bullying staff working for her during her time in the family, as opposed to the largely silent approach taken by the family towards the legal action taken against Prince Andrew, the Queen's younger son, for having an affair with a 17-years-old who was allegedly trafficked by his long-time friend Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s.