Prince Andrew Or Meghan Markle; Which One Deserves The Buckingham Investigation More?

Published March 8th, 2021 - 09:25 GMT
Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been featured in a lengthy Oprah interview. (Shutterstock: Naresh777 - Edited by Al Bawaba)

During a week of intense anticipation to what an interview between Oprah Winfrey and the Duchess of Sussex and former Hollywood star Meghan Markle could reveal. It has shed light on other issues involving members of the royal family, yet were overlooked by the Royal establishment for years, namely Prince Andrew's link to former financer and disgraced public figure Jeffrey Epstein and his infamous "Pedophile Island."

Even though Virginia Roberts Giuffre has gone public with her accusations against Prince Andrew two years ago, saying that she was trafficked to have sex with him in London as an underage, through Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the case received very little media coverage in comparison to the story of Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down as royals about a year ago.

According to social media commentators who have watched the Oprah interview with the former royals, the UK tabloids have attacked Meghan Markle ever since she joined the Royal Family in 2018, which seems to have echoed amounting pressure she was facing in the Firm as a mixed-race individual.

In the Oprah interview, Meghan revealed that her mental health was deteriorating during her time in the UK due to constant criticism and comments that were made against her, "including comments on the color of her baby, Archie while she was pregnant."

In response to Markle's revelations, online people remembered similar statements made by the late Princess Diana amid her divorce from Prince Charles in the 1990s, in which she talked about "not being accepted by the Royal Family" over the years, suggesting that "the Buckingham palace is a toxic place for joining members, particularly ones from diverse backgrounds."

Meanwhile, many Twitter users continue to question the palace's efforts to investigate allegations made against Markle, such as bullying staff working for her during her time in the family, as opposed to the largely silent approach taken by the family towards the legal action taken against Prince Andrew, the Queen's younger son, for having an affair with a 17-years-old who was allegedly trafficked by his long-time friend Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s.

