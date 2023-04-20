Huge black cloud covers Istanbul's sky for 5 minutes

ALBAWABA - Turkey's Istanbul sky was turned into darkness in the middle of the day after a huge black cloud covered the access to sunlight for 5 minutes on Wednesday.

Sources revealed that the clouds had suddenly appeared covering the sky of Istanbul city at noon turning the day into night shortly before a downpour became effective.

Yesterday Istanbul was suddenly covered by a giant black cloud up to ten kilometers in size. The Sun was not visible for 5 minutes and the city became dark, as if at night. pic.twitter.com/tr8CDZDbMY — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) April 19, 2023

Videos showing the moment of the giant black cloud moving to cover the sun in Turkey's most famous city were shared online.

Witnesses said that the phenomenon lasted for about 5 minutes before the huge cloud moved on and sunlight reached the city again.

Social media users predicted that the giant black cloud is up to ten kilometers in size.