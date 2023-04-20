  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Huge black cloud covers Istanbul's sky for 5 minutes

Huge black cloud covers Istanbul's sky for 5 minutes

Published April 20th, 2023 - 10:53 GMT
black cloud
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - Turkey's Istanbul sky was turned into darkness in the middle of the day after a huge black cloud covered the access to sunlight for 5 minutes on Wednesday.

Also ReadSyrian girl killed inside well in TurkeySyrian girl killed inside well in Turkey

Sources revealed that the clouds had suddenly appeared covering the sky of Istanbul city at noon turning the day into night shortly before a downpour became effective.

 Videos showing the moment of the giant black cloud moving to cover the sun in Turkey's most famous city were shared online.

Witnesses said that the phenomenon lasted for about 5 minutes before the huge cloud moved on and sunlight reached the city again.

Social media users predicted that the giant black cloud is up to ten kilometers in size.

Tags:IstanbulTurkeyCloud

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...