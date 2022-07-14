Hunter Biden or Jared and Ivanka Trump? Who’s Made More Money?

For the past several years, children of the US Presidents have gained more attention than any previous ones, mainly because of social media and the semi-celebrity status it has granted to First Families.

Whether or not it started with The Trumps in 2016, Americans are now more than ever following news of US first families, particularly ones that sound scandalous.

Wow you don't have a memory at all. Ivanka and Jared were $650 million richer not to mention the 2 billion dollar bribe he took from Saudis. And don't get me started on what is cost taxpayers to pay for bathroom privileges for SS assigned to them. https://t.co/4ZNgubUWag — Hedy Salazar (@queeniema52) July 14, 2022

In the past few years, online platforms saw a growing interest in what children of US Presidents do and whether or not they are taking advantage of their fathers' positions in the White House. Starting from businesses run by Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who both took official posts in the White House during Donald Trump's term in office, to Hunter Biden's consecutive scandals with substance abuse, leaked laptop content, and multiple affairs.

Today, Americans are taking to Twitter to compare what each of the first families did, in response to a tweet posted by GOP U.S. Senator for Arkansas Tom Cotton, who argued that "Hunter Biden may be the only American who became wealthier than Joe Biden took office in 2021", hinting at previous unconfirmed reports that Hunter Biden has been receiving money from his father, Joe Biden at a time the US is struck by highest inflation rates in 40 years.

He’s a private citizen! And no complaining about how Jared and Ivanka make $650 million as senior White House advisers? — John Yoo (@showjohnlove) July 13, 2022

Commenting on Tom Cotton's tweet, many Americans cited other unconfirmed reports of business growth achieved by former first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, between 2016 and 2020, suggesting that the two New York-based businesspeople have accumulated billions worth of wealth while in office, including rumored billions received from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who is said to have a strong personal friendship with Jared Kushner.

Jared Kushner is trending, so here's your reminder that while working in the White House he and wife Ivanka made $640M grifting; Kushner got $2B post-WH from the Saudis for ignoring the Jamal Khashoggi murder; and throughout his adult life has been a slumlord. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) July 12, 2022

In April 2022, a report by Bloomberg came out suggesting that Jared Kushner's private equity firm received a whopping $2 billion from the Saudi heir, with no clear record of business collaboration. In Bloomberg's words, "It’s also possible that you can get billions for a firm with no track record because the White House did favors for the Saudis when your father-in-law still occupied the Oval Office".

Jared Kushner was a senior advisor to Donald Trump during his term in the White House.

Other online people pointed at other recent reports by the Washington Examiner, that cited cash transactions by Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's only living son to escorts between 2018 and 2019, ones believed to be linked to the Russians. The newspaper linked these transactions to reports of Joe Biden being financially responsible for his 50-something years old at that time.

Here’s Hunter complaining to the person who set him up with a Russian escort that his bank threw up red flags and froze his account after he tried to wire $9,500 to a Russian bank account.



Joe Biden wired Hunter $5,000 while he was actively engaged with said Russian escort. https://t.co/9SDt7Djp9a pic.twitter.com/VGQpjQYboW — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 7, 2022

Hunter Biden has for long been associated with substance addiction and consecutive affairs. In 2020 and as his father was running for president of the United States, reports of leaked data from a laptop owned by Hunter Biden pointed at possible child pornography.