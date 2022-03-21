If Putin, Zelensky Do Meet What Will They Say to Each Other?

ALBAWABA - Its trending hot. But will it ever happen. Everyone is talking about the expected meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

If I were Zelenskyy, I wouldn’t trust Putin to meet. I’d be afraid he’d poison me, shoot me, place a tracker on me, or somehow take advantage of the meeting to kill me. https://t.co/ePawvQjeje — Buster Bee (@busterbee41) March 21, 2022

At last Putin might be caving in to different kind of pressures from home, internationally and from the 'excruciating' war.

Vladimir Putin 'Has Agreed' To Meet President Zelenskyy In Person For Peace Talks

Hold on though! It has not happened yet. There are still obstacles, but Putin has agreed to Zelensky's demand to meet, directly, face-to-face, and in action so to speak and no doubt to iron out the fratricidal war waged on Ukraine now moving on to about a month.

one year ago... "Zelenskyy offered a proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in eastern Ukraine to defuse tensions" #StandWithUkraine #saverussiafromputin — Henry Pollard 💙💛 (@aj763) March 21, 2022

The news was highlighted by a BBC correspondent who pointed out in a tweet, not by her, that Putin has “finally agreed” to meet with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Inspirational 🙏🏼. But @ZelenskyyUa should not meet Putin in person. BIG BIG mistake 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💙💛🇺🇦 https://t.co/86cTqZ9xSV — Jo Low (@JoLow57476073) March 21, 2022

This is the first time that Putin has indicated that he would be willing to meet with Zelensky who has been asking for such a face-to-face exchange since Russian troops, who had been stationed in Belarus, invaded his country on 24 February and even before that.

Zelenskiy stated that sooner or later he will meet with Putin for dialogue and that this meeting can even be held in Jerusalem.



Stop the war, see you wherever!#RussianUkrainianWar #KyivNow Trump Putin Biden #Ukrainewar #ukraine Zelenskyy #war #Peace nato Russia #Europe — MünirCan (@ToplumBilgi) March 21, 2022

No should get to excited about this or get their hopes up to high. For one thing the date of the meeting hasn't been fixed, where to meet has certainly not been decided, although Turkey is most likely place with Israel's name cropping up here and there.



But extraordinary is the fact they would meet when the bloody war is moving full steam ahead. The idea of the negotiated exchange is to achieve a ceasefire that will end the strikes, missiles and bombs on cities and urban and civilian conurbations.

He did meet with Putin you dumb fuck



But you can't negotiate with a psychopath like Putin



Ukraine already had an agreement with Russia, but Russia broke it again and again



Putin wants all of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people don't want him



All the blood is on Putin's hands pic.twitter.com/XuB7LDFm4C — Allan Straarup💙💛🌻 🌊🇩🇰🇬🇱🇫🇴🇪🇺🌍 (@Allan_Straarup) March 21, 2022

Zelensky had always insisted on such a meeting. But why, what would he tell Putin face-to-face that he hasn't already done so through the different mediums. What the purpose of such an exchange of dialogue. What about Putin, a seasoned politician who knows how how to negotiate and what to say. Wouldn't such a meeting be an embarrassment for the two leaders.

If Ukraine president @ZelenskyyUa aspires to meet Putin to end the war with peace & compromising talks he should do so quickly, immediately & not merely issue such statements frequently. This will save hundreds of lives which is being sniffed out by missile attacks on daily basis — Rohith Simha (@rohith_simha) March 21, 2022



And would this "grand meeting" likely to happen. After all, Russian and Ukraine delegates have been meeting regularly since the first week of the fighting but nothing has come out of that except the displacement of up to 10 million people. And they continue most famous of which is the exchange between the Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

War in Ukraine, day 25: Putin is not yet ready to meet Zelenskyy as he likely wants more war gains

The report is based on media reports, expert analyses, — Kremser Mariana (@KremserMariana1) March 21, 2022

Bloggers who are watching the news and developments have displayed much reactions as a meeting, if it can stop the war, will definitely be a plus to Ukraine, its people and Russia. The world is waiting.