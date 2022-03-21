  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. If Putin, Zelensky Do Meet What Will They Say to Each Other?

If Putin, Zelensky Do Meet What Will They Say to Each Other?

Published March 21st, 2022 - 11:44 GMT
Putin (L) Zelensky
Putin (L) Zelensky (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Its trending hot. But will it ever happen. Everyone is talking about the expected meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

At last Putin might be caving in to different kind of pressures from home, internationally and from the 'excruciating' war. 

Hold on though! It has not happened yet. There are still obstacles, but Putin has agreed to Zelensky's demand to meet, directly, face-to-face, and in action so to speak and no doubt to iron out the fratricidal war waged on Ukraine now moving on to about a month. 

The news was highlighted by a BBC correspondent who pointed out in a tweet, not by her, that Putin has “finally agreed” to meet with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

This is the first time that Putin has indicated that he would be willing to meet with Zelensky who has been asking for such a face-to-face exchange since Russian troops, who had been stationed in Belarus, invaded his country on 24 February and even before that. 

No should get to excited about this or get their hopes up to high. For one thing the date of the meeting hasn't been fixed, where to meet has certainly not been decided, although Turkey is most likely place with Israel's name cropping up here and there. 


But extraordinary is the fact they would meet when the bloody war is moving full steam ahead. The idea of the negotiated exchange is to achieve a ceasefire that will end the strikes, missiles and bombs on cities and urban and civilian conurbations.

Zelensky had always insisted on such a meeting. But why, what would he tell Putin face-to-face that he hasn't already done so through the different mediums. What the purpose of such an exchange of dialogue. What about Putin, a seasoned politician who knows how how to negotiate and what to say. Wouldn't such a meeting be an embarrassment for the two leaders.


And would this "grand meeting" likely to happen. After all, Russian and Ukraine delegates have been meeting regularly since the first week of the fighting but nothing has come out of that except the displacement of up to 10 million people. And they continue most famous of which is the exchange between the Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Bloggers who are watching the news and developments have displayed much reactions as a meeting, if it can stop the war, will definitely be a plus to Ukraine, its people and Russia. The world is waiting.  

Tags:Vladimir PutinVolodymyr] ZelenskyUkraineMoscowKievDmytro KulebaSergei Lavrov

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...