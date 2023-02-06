Iran protest song wins Grammy award

ALBAWABA - Iranian protest song "Baraye" for pop singer and songwriter Shervin Hajipour won a Grammy award on Sunday.

The song dedicated to the latest uprising in Iran, which started in September following the death of activist Mahsa Amini, earned Grammy Award for Best Song for Social Change.

The "Baraye" song became the anthem of Iran’s protest movement

The song racked up more than 40 million views in 48 hours on Hajipour’s Instagram account.

The news comes along with Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's order to pardon "tens of thousands" of people from jails including some of the anti-government protesters, local Iranian media reported.

Protests started in Iran in September following the death of Amini who was arrested on Sept. 13 for wearing an 'improper hijab' by the country's morality police.