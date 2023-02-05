Iran releases tens of thousands from jails

ALBAWABA - Iranian authorities pardoned tens of thousands of people including some who were arrested during ongoing protests in the country.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's pardon comes under specific conditions as Iran is marking the anniversary of the Islamic revolution, which happened in 1979.

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pardons "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including those arrested in recent anti-gov't protests https://t.co/7ZiI0gxIN9 pic.twitter.com/htl04cvkpk — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 5, 2023

According to reports, Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi was released from jail on bail after being on a hunger strike against his detention.

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was also freed after about three weeks in jail for criticizing the crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted in September.



Iran has been facing massive demonstrations since Sept. 17, a day following the death of activist Mahsa Amini who was killed in police custody for violating the country's dress code.

Amini was arrested by Iran's morality police on Sept. 13 for wearing an "improper hijab" and beaten up by the police, fell into a coma and died after 3 days triggering nationwide protests.

Female protesters burnt hijabs and cut their hair on street calling for the abolishment of the country's morality police. Anti-government slogans were also heard by protesters.