Iranian Cleric Claims COVID Vaccines 'Turn Straight People Into Gays!'

Opposing vaccines have been a relatively popular belief for as long as vaccinations existed. Yet, with the Coronavirus pandemic and the dire need for humanity to find a long-term way to protect itself from the virus and its dangers, the conversation over vaccines continues to get even more challenging.

رجل الدين الإيراني عباس تبريزيان، يرى أن لقاحات #كورونا، ”تخلق الشذوذ الجنسي“، مبينًا أن ”من يتلقى اللقاح يصبح مثليًا“.



وقال تبريزيان الذي يعرف #إيران باسم ”أبي الطب الإسلامي“ على قناته عبر ”تلغرام“، إن ”الأشخاص الذين أخذوا لقاحات كورونا مصابون بالشذوذ الجنسي“. pic.twitter.com/mFFn2lbJNS — إرم نيوز (@EremNews) February 7, 2021

Translation: "The Iranian religious figure Abbas Tabrizian thinks that COVID vaccines prompt homosexuality, as he claimed that "those who receive it will turn gay." Known as "the father of Islamic medicine" clarified via his Telegram channel that those who have already taken the vaccine are now homosexual."

Several reports have cited an Iranian religious figure, known for his controversial medical statements, warn of the dangers posed by the COVID-19 vaccines. According to a message broadcast by Abbas Tabrizian via Telegram, "COVID-19 vaccines can change the genetic composition in humans who receive it, with the possibility of turning heterosexual people into homosexuals."

Tabrizian's statements have been widely shared online as they further split the public opinion over vaccines in Iran and elsewhere.

Many social media users attacked Tabrizian's statements calling on him and other religious clerics to stop providing the public with directives on medical issues; saying that "only medical experts should be discussing such matters." In recent years, Tabrizian had prompted similar attempts as he continuously attacked science and burned medical textbooks on camera.

A.Tabrizian(#عباس_تبریزیان) claims to be expert in #Islamic_Medicine but also a known charlatan, burns #Harrison text box of Medicine. Many see this as #Talibanism idialogy advancing in #Iran under #IslamicRepublic. Yet another blow to public confident in Iranian health system. https://t.co/Bqxh7v4rly — هادی صداقتHadi Sedaughat (@HadiSedaghat74) January 24, 2020

Last July, Tabrizian ignited a similar online backlash when he claimed that "men can't transmit the Coronavirus, and that only women are required to wear face masks to protect others from the virus."

Abbas Tabrizian, self-called "father of Islamic medicine":#coronavirus is not transmitted to men through air or personal contact among men, but only women can transmit it to men through close contact! To stop spreading the virus, only women should wear mask!#IranTruth #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ryzDmCOnaV — IranTrue (@iran_true) July 25, 2020

However, Tabrizian's is not the first religious speaker to warn of vaccines by warning of their alleged ability to change people's sexual orientation. Last month, the Israeli Orthodox Rabbi Daniel Asor sparked an online backlash after claiming that vaccines "turn people gay" as he called on his followers to refuse to take it. Asor had claimed that vaccines are part of a conspiracy by a “global malicious government“ that is attempting to “establish a new world order.”

Rabbi Daniel Asor has claimed that vaccines against COVID-19 can turn people gay.🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/tiW7EfrdnJ — pesary bella (@pesarybella) January 17, 2021

According to the World Health Organization, the number of vaccinations distributed and administered around the world has just exceeded the number of people who have contracted the Coronavirus worldwide. Yet, warnings are mounting that vaccines are being increasingly hoarded by the world's richest countries with very little left for the poorer nations.