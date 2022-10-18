Iranian Climber Apologies, Denies Rumors

Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi shared an apology after appearing without her hijab in a competition in South Korea. In an Instagram story, the 33-year-old Iranian climber said sorry for the "worries" she might have caused.

The Iranian climber, who participated in the IFSC Asian Championships, is said to have faced an issue with her hijab during the competition due to the wrong timing and the unexpected invitation.

(Source: Instagram)

After competing without her hijab, Elnaz Rekabi 'went missing', according to social media sources raising debates about her fate.

Rumours about the fate of Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi have been the talk of the internet. The Climber participated in a competition in South Korea without her hijab then she dissapered leaving her fans in huge doubts wether she was targeted by the Islamic Regime or not.

Infuriating: One day after competing without headscarf at Asian Climbing Competition, #Iran’s Elnaz Rekabi has gone missing, phone confiscated, @IranWireEnglish reports that she is being flown to Evin prison. Cruel doesn’t even begin to describe it: pic.twitter.com/HMkxh4n2lN — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) October 18, 2022

Some people claimed that after the Seoul competetion, her phone was 'forcibly' taken from her and that she was deported back to Iran. Others added that the Iranian climber might be sent to 'Evin Prison'.

The Iranian climber denied all the rumors in her latest Instagram story saying that she is okay and apologized for worrying people.

This is an act of terror; forced confession



1) Elnaz Rekabi refused forced hijab while competing in Seoul

2) Her phone & passport was confiscated by Islamic Republic

3) She has gone missing

4) Elnaz returned to Iran & announced: not wearing hijab was not intentional #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/V7HjzDmD52 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 18, 2022

Protests have been going on across Iran for about a month following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, at the hands of the morality police for wearing the hijab 'improperly'.