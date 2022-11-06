Turban flicking: Iranians' latest way of protesting

Demonstrators have been sharing videos of themselves flicking the turbans of mullahs amid the latest uprising taking place across Iran. "A way to show disobedience," some people explained knocking off the turbans of the mullahs.

Multiple hashtags were shared along with the videos including "#عمامه_پرانی and #TurbanFlicking along with #Mahsa_Amini as well as #مهسا_امینی". Iranians are said to flick down the turbans as it represents 'clerical control' over all people's life in Iran.

Protests have been going on in Iran since Sept. 17 following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, who was killed in the custody of the morality police.

Mahsa Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 for wearing an 'improper hijab' in Tehran and according to her family, she was beaten up by the Iranian police, fell into a coma and died after 3 days.

ایول ،یکی دیگه آوردم براتون

فقط اونجاش که میگه وای اغتشاش😂



«کلیپ های عمامه پرانی خود را برای ما دایرکت مسیج کنید»#عمامه#عمامه_پرانی #مهسا_امینی #عمامه_پران

Tens of thousands of Iranians protested the death of Mahsa Amini against the country's strict rules imposed on women including the compulsory hijab. Women have cut their hair and burnt the hijabs as a way of protesting calling for more freedom.