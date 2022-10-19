Iranian Student Killed After Refusing to Sing Pro-regime Anthem

  1. Home
Sally Shakkour

Published October 19th, 2022 - 10:32 GMT
Asra Panahi died of injuries after being attacked by Iranian security forces. (Twitter/ @womenncri)

Iranian forces raided one of the schools in Ardabil, northwestern Iran on 13 October calling female students to sing an anthem that praises Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, some of the girls refused, the Guardian reported citing the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates.

Iranian forces have attacked the girls at the Shahed girls high school leaving one killed and seven others injured, one of which is believed to suffer brain damage. Ten others were taken to an unknown place.

The 16-year-old Asra Panahi is an Iranian schoolgirl who died after being severely beaten up by pro-regime forces after they raided her school calling the girls to sing in praise of the supreme leader.

Asra Panahi was taken to the hospital but unfortunately, she died of injuries hours later. A hashtag in her name (#AsraPanahi) went viral on social media where activists strongly denounced attacking the school girls.

Security forces have been attacking and targeting protesters who are rallying against the Iranian regime following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, on September 16 during her arrest by the country's morality police over wearing the hijab 'improperly'.

Protests have erupted across the country where people chanted slogans against the supreme leader and the government and refused the forced hijab as well as called for women's freedom.

