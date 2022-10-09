Iran's State-owned TV Hacked During Khamenei Address

  1. Home
Published October 9th, 2022 - 08:52 GMT
Iran state-owned TV
Iran state-owned TV hacked during Khamenei's speech. (Screenshot/ Twitter)
Mahsa Amini was arrested and beaten up by morality police over 'improper hijab'.

An Iranian state-owned TV channel was hacked with photos of Mahsa Amini and three other Iranian women who were killed during the latest protests across the country.

According to Iran International, the channel was hacked during an address by the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei with a photo of him displayed on the state-owned TV with the slogan 'The Blood of Our Youths Is on Your Hands'. 

The TV channel was interrupted by the hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) during the nine o’clock news on October 8, 2022.

Activists have praised hacking the state-owned TV channel as protests continue across Iranian countries following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was killed at the hands of the morality police over 'improper hijab'.

Since September 16, angry protesters have crashed the streets in Iran against the Islamic republic's rules that strict women including the compulsory hijab. Women have also become the symbol of the demonstrations as they burned their hijabs and cut their hair as a form of resistance in face of strict rules that control women in the Islamic country.

