Iran's State-owned TV Hacked During Khamenei Address

An Iranian state-owned TV channel was hacked with photos of Mahsa Amini and three other Iranian women who were killed during the latest protests across the country.

According to Iran International, the channel was hacked during an address by the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei with a photo of him displayed on the state-owned TV with the slogan 'The Blood of Our Youths Is on Your Hands'.

BREAKING: Islamic Republic’s state-owned TV network hacked during a Khamenei address and the message: “The blood of our youth is dripping from your fingers.” Another message displayed: Rise up and Join Us.#مهسا_امینی#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/GliPMHUgJo — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 8, 2022

The TV channel was interrupted by the hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali (Ali's Justice) during the nine o’clock news on October 8, 2022.

Activists have praised hacking the state-owned TV channel as protests continue across Iranian countries following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was killed at the hands of the morality police over 'improper hijab'.

#BREAKING The Edalat-e Ali hacktivist group hacked the Iranian state TV's live news broadcast, displaying a photo of Khamenei with the verse "The Blood of Our Youths Is on Your Hands" along with photos of #MahsaAmini and three other girls killed in #IranProtests. pic.twitter.com/dYM7flUBQt — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 8, 2022

Since September 16, angry protesters have crashed the streets in Iran against the Islamic republic's rules that strict women including the compulsory hijab. Women have also become the symbol of the demonstrations as they burned their hijabs and cut their hair as a form of resistance in face of strict rules that control women in the Islamic country.