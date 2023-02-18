Iranian woman expelled from event over 'improper' hijab

ALBAWABA - A video of an Iranian woman completely removing and throwing her hijab in Iran circulated on the internet.

According to reports, the woman was kicked out of the event at the Iranian council of engineering for not wearing a full veil.

طرد امرأة من المجلس الإيراني للهندسة بأمر من مستشار خامنئي لأنها لم ترتدي الحجاب الكامل. pic.twitter.com/1Qe3fufNdF — الأحداث الأمريكية🇺🇸 (@US_World1) February 17, 2023

On her way out, the Iranian woman "angrily" throw her hijab on the floor before leaving the building. Some of the crowds were heard clapping as support for the woman's reaction.

Since September, massive protests have been taking place in Iran after the death of activist Mahsa Amini, three days after her arrest by the country's morality police for wearing an "improper hijab."

This Iranian woman was removed from the Iran National Council For Engineering because she didn't wear hijab "properly".



In reply, she threw the Hijab entirely - which received applause from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/Va06ZW8zQr — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 17, 2023

Women inside and outside Iran have been demonstrating against the dress code and the morality police by burning their hijabs and cutting their hair. "زن، زندگی، آزادی - women, life, freedom" became the main slogan of the Iranian protests.

Protesters also chanted slogans against the Iranian government and the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei.