  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Iranian woman expelled from event over 'improper' hijab

Iranian woman expelled from event over 'improper' hijab

Published February 18th, 2023 - 03:54 GMT
Iranian woman
Iranian woman leaves event after being kicked out over her hijab. (Video screenshot/ Twitter)

ALBAWABA - A video of an Iranian woman completely removing and throwing her hijab in Iran circulated on the internet. 

Also ReadIran releases journalist Elnaz MohammadiIran releases journalist Elnaz Mohammadi

According to reports, the woman was kicked out of the event at the Iranian council of engineering for not wearing a full veil. 

On her way out, the Iranian woman "angrily" throw her hijab on the floor before leaving the building. Some of the crowds were heard clapping as support for the woman's reaction.

Since September, massive protests have been taking place in Iran after the death of activist Mahsa Amini, three days after her arrest by the country's morality police for wearing an "improper hijab."

Also ReadIran releases journalist Elnaz MohammadiFrance Uses Mahsa Amini to Tighten Anti-Hijab Rules

Women inside and outside Iran have been demonstrating against the dress code and the morality police by burning their hijabs and cutting their hair. "زن، زندگی، آزادی - women, life, freedom" became the main slogan of the Iranian protests.

Protesters also chanted slogans against the Iranian government and the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei.

Tags:Iranian womanIranWomenMahsa Amini

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...