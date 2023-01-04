Iraqis distribute Shawarma at Soleimani's slaying site

ALBAWABA - A video going viral on the internet showed that some Iraqis marked the third anniversary of the slaying of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by distributing the popular Arabic dish, Shawarma.

In the footage, people were seen at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq baking Shawarma and distributing it to passersby.

توزيع الشاورما في موقع مقتل قاسم سليماني في شارع مطار بغداد الدولي🤦🏻‍♂️

پخش دونر کباب شاورما در محل قتل قاسم سلیمانی در خیابان فرودگاه بین المللی بغداد pic.twitter.com/OYKIWEcXmg — محمد مجيد الأحوازي (@MohamadAhwaze) January 2, 2023

The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

Although the food donors and receivers looked jubilant in the video, it was not immediately clear if the food distribution was to honor or celebrate the death of the Shiite Iranian revolutionary commander, who was not widely popular in Iraq mainly because of his stances against the country's Sunni Muslim population.

In Arab culture, distributing sweets signals celebration, while donating food means primarily to observe the death anniversary of a dear or near individual.

The commander of the Quds Force was assassinated in a U.S. drone attack on Jan. 3, 2020 in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad upon orders from then U.S. President Donald Trump. Iraq's Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, commander of the Shiite Muslim and Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, who was with Soleimani, was also killed in the same drone strike.

A national congress on the commemoration of the third anniversary of the killing of Gen. Soleimani was held at the Grand Musalla of Tehran, Tansim News Agency reported.

پخش دونر کباب و شاورما در محل کشته شدن قاسم سلیمانی در نزدیکی فرودگاه بغداد#مهسا_امینی

#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/JbOLZZmQIA — Farzad Fattahi (@FattahiFarzad) January 2, 2023

"We have not forgotten and will not forget about avenging the top commander's blood," Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

Iranians also held some other gatherings to mark the occasion, and rallies carried pictures of the commander along with the national flag while chanting anti-American slogans.