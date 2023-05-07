Israeli or Palestinian! oil used to anoint King Charles divides internet

ALBAWABA - King Charles III was crowned in a historic coronation ceremony in London's Westminister Abby on Saturday. During the event, Britain's new king was anointed by a holy oil driving a long discussion on the internet.

Highlighting the fact that the holy oil anointing ritual is the only part of the coronation ceremony that cannot be viewed or seen thought T.V.

Social media users were divided after some reportedly suggested that the holy oil was taken from the West Bank's occupied territories claiming it is an Israeli oil. At the same time, many others criticized it and said the holy oil originated from olive trees grown by elderly Palestinian generations for long years before the occupation.

Fun fact: the oil used to anoint King Charles is produced from olive groves on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. I wish the UK to be a strong God-fearing nation! 🇮🇱🇬🇧 #Coronation pic.twitter.com/uD1spwyQ29 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) May 6, 2023

A person commented: "Double Fun fact: the oil used to anoint King Charles is from the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Palestine."

Another said: "It is fitting that all things related to this coronation are stolen. From diamonds to the Palestinians oil stolen by #TerroristIsrael from indigenous Palestinians."

Palestinian olive oil stolen by the colonizers 👇🏼 https://t.co/5G95MOr2PW — Samar D Jarrah (@SamarDJarrah) May 6, 2023

According to the Royal Family of Britain, the Chrism oil used on Saturday to anoint King Charles was consecrated by the Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, and the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, The Most Reverend Hosam Naoum.

Furthermore, the Royal Family also confirmed that the Coronation oil is based on the oil used at the Coronation of King Chales' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the formula of which has been used for hundreds of years.

The holy oil was also used for the anointing of the Queen Consort, Camilla.

According to the Spanish newspaper Diario AS, the oil was perfumed with rose, jasmine, cinnamon, amber, sesame, orange blossom, and neroli.

King Charles is Britain's first new monarch in 70 years, crowned months after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022.