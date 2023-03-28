Israeli police target Palestinian flags during protests

  1. Home
Published March 28th, 2023 - 08:38 GMT
Palestinian flags
An Isreali soldier watches from a tower as Palestinian demonstrators wave the national flag in the city of Tubas on June 6, 2022, during a gathering to denounce the Israeli settlement expansion in the Jordan Valley. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

ALBAWABA - While protests continue in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial judicial reforms, Israeli police were seen targeting people who raised Palestinian flags.

Many videos were shared online showing Israeli policemen attacking people who were holding Palestinian flags and removing them from their hands while avoiding people who were seen carrying Israeli flags alone.

Despite that Netanyahu suspended his decision on judicial reforms, protests continued in Israel on Monday night.

The freeze came following long tense discussions as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened to quit the government if the legislation did not proceed on schedule, and as tens of thousands of judicial reform opponents protested outside the Knesset, Jerusalem Post reported

In a statement, Netanyahu said that the country was going toward a "dangerous path," and that he would never push Israel into "civil war."

Tensive protests erupted in Israel on Sunday night following the prime minister's announcement to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after he called to halt the new judicial overhaul.

Several unions in the country, including the health sector, announced strikes on Monday in Israel against the judicial reforms which were later on suspended by Netanyahu.

