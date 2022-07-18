Jackie Chan's New Movie Stirs Debate For Being Shot in Syria

Have Syria's destructed buildings and war-torn regions become a hot spot to produce movies? Jackie Chan was blasted after news of his latest movie being shot in Hajar Al Aswad, south of Damascus, Syria.

Jackie Chan's new movie, entitled Home Operation which was announced last year, began its partial production in Syria's Hajar Al Aswad region, known as the ghost town. The region fell under the Islamic State (ISIS) control during the civil war but the Syrian forces announced retaking power there in May 2018.

Jackie Chan's film has drawn massive discussions across social media as people argued whether war-torn towns should now become a spot for making movies saying that the movie is funding war criminals which it shouldn't.

A person suggested the reason behind filming such movies in places like Syria and not special building studios go to the fact that studios' costs are ten times higher than affording such places which usually cost less regarding newly-war recovery, the country's devastated economy, and its broken currency.

On the other hand, some people liked the idea of the Jackie Chan movie being shot in Syria justifying that the long-lasted civil war has ended in Syria and people should join efforts in reconstructing the regions ruined by the war.

Home Operation is based on the early stage of the civil war in a Middle Eastern country in 2015. The Jackie Chan movie is inspired by China's evacuation of Chinese and other foreign citizens from the war in Yemen, Digital Studio Me reported.

According to media sources, Jackie Chan, who's an actor, filmmaker, and martial artist, is not expected to visit Syria, where the movie is being partially produced, despite the fact that he's the executive producer.

Jackie Chan's Home Operation is also produced by UAE-based Chinese filmmakers SYX Pictures.

The director and co-producer Song Yinxi said: "The pandemic has delayed the launching of this film, but in October, the shooting in will start in the UAE, then Lebanon and other Arabic countries. Hopefully we put it on air before summer 2022".

