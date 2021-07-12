  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Calls to Release Detained Palestinian Lawmaker To Mourn Her 31-Year Old Daughter

Calls to Release Detained Palestinian Lawmaker To Mourn Her 31-Year Old Daughter

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published July 12th, 2021 - 07:06 GMT
Khalida Jarrar and her daughter Suha
Khalida is yet to be detained for two more years in Israeli prisons. (Facebook)

Mourning the death of 31-year old Suha Jarrar, Palestinian online people have launched the hashtag #FreeKhalidaJarrar, calling on Israeli authorities to release her mother, Palestinian leader and lawmaker Khalida Jarrar, so she can see her for one last time.

Also ReadKhalida Jarrar Calls to Palestinian Women From an Israeli JailKhalida Jarrar Calls to Palestinian Women From an Israeli Jail

According to the Ramallah police, Suha was found dead in her apartment with no signs of unusual causes. In a family statement, the Jarrar family explained that Suha's death was a result of a severe heart attack and that she had already been suffering from health issues.

However, the sudden death of the 31-year old, whose mother has been in Israeli jails since October 2019 and has yet to remain in detention for two more years, has sparked online calls and a petition, calling on Israel to release Khalida so she can mourn the death of her daughter and have the support of her family amid such a difficult time.

Suha was a senior research and advocacy officer at Al-Haq human rights organizations based in Ramallah. Her mother is a prominent political leader associated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and she was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2006. Khalida has been in Israeli administrative detention for 21 months.

Tags:Khalida JarrarSuha JarrardetentionJailIsraelReleasepetitionPFLP

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...