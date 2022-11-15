Lavrov appears for first time after heart attack rumors

Some media outlets claimed on Monday that Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was hospitalized due to a heart attack following his arrival to Indonesia to attend the G20 summit.

Maria Zakharova, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, denied the rumors reported by some news outlets about Lavrov describing it as "fake news".

Maria Zakharova shared a video where Lavrov appears to be in a good health while reviewing his prepared speeches for the G20 summit in one of Bali's hotels.

In the video, Maria tells Sergey Lavrov that it has been widely reported that he was hospitalized, the latter replies that the media has been spreading 'fake news' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been sick for about 10 years.

@melaniejoly Relax, the disinformation media has already sent Lavrov to hospital with the help of “Indonesian officials” for fake heart attack, so you don’t need to coordinate anymore. 😂 https://t.co/HmjyK8Y4RY pic.twitter.com/imf6FWG1Ji — May20176 (@May201761) November 14, 2022

Lavrov continues: "It's a game, which is nothing new in politics." Lavrov then asks western journalists to be more honest and write the truth a little more often.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to participate in the 17th G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia which is taking place between Nov. 15 and 16. Other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman are also attending the 2022 summit.