  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Lavrov appears for first time after heart attack rumors

Lavrov appears for first time after heart attack rumors

Published November 15th, 2022 - 05:38 GMT
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart following their talks in Moscow on November 8, 2022. (Photo by MAXIM SHIPENKOV / POOL / AFP)
Highlights
Sergey Lavrov landed in Indonesia to attend the G20 summit.

Some media outlets claimed on Monday that Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was hospitalized due to a heart attack following his arrival to Indonesia to attend the G20 summit.

Also ReadRussia destroys 'Milan' mural in MariupolRussia destroys 'Milan' mural in Mariupol

Maria Zakharova, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, denied the rumors reported by some news outlets about Lavrov describing it as "fake news".

Maria Zakharova shared a video where Lavrov appears to be in a good health while reviewing his prepared speeches for the G20 summit in one of Bali's hotels. 

In the video, Maria tells Sergey Lavrov that it has been widely reported that he was hospitalized, the latter replies that the media has been spreading 'fake news' that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been sick for about 10 years.

Also ReadRussia destroys 'Milan' mural in MariupolDoes Zelenskyy Deserve an Oscar?

Lavrov continues: "It's a game, which is nothing new in politics." Lavrov then asks western journalists to be more honest and write the truth a little more often.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to participate in the 17th G20 summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia which is taking place between Nov. 15 and 16. Other world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman are also attending the 2022 summit.

Tags:Sergey LavrovLavrovRussiaUkraineG20G20 summitBaliIndonesia

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...