The Lawyer Who Turned Into a Cat During Court Hearing Makes Headlines

A court hearing held online in Texas had a rather weird moment when a lawyer's face turned into a cat using one of Zoom's funny face filters without him knowing, causing the other people present in the session to pause for a moment.

The lawyer Rod Panton seemed embarrassed by the kitten filter that suddenly popped out during the court hearing, especially after the Judge Roy B. Ferguson of the 394th Judicial District Court in Texas took a moment to notify the lawyer of the change in his Zoom settings.

In his response, Panton told the judge that he and his assistant were trying to remove the filter while the judge tried to offer help by providing instructions on where to find the filter option.

Consequently, the funny incident made news headlines in the US and elsewhere before it was widely shared online.

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

During the last year, social distancing rules inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic have had a huge role in switching most of the world's in-person meetings in different sectors into online ones, particularly using the highly popular Zoom app, as it offers a wide variety of options in terms of the number of people present in a call and other useful modes.

Funny fails - work from home😂😂🙈🤦‍♂️🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/oQRtYIjwpf — FunnymanPage (@FunnymanPage) February 7, 2021

This worldwide change has triggered a number of hilarious moments online and on TV as people who worked from home faced unusual situations that have always been caught on camera.