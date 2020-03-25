  1. Home
For These People, Working from Home Couldn't Have Been More Fun

Riham Darwish

Published March 25th, 2020 - 04:00 GMT
Employees have been reporting lots of funny incidents about their remote work experiences. (Shutterstock)

Millions of workers worldwide have been asked to continue their daily tasks from home, as more countries go into complete lockdowns in fear of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
 

Employees who have been lucky enough to work from their homes instead of being laid off by struggling businesses, have been reporting lots of funny incidents they encountered ever since they started the new work routine over the last few weeks, and here are some examples;

Translation: "Working from Home:

Client: I need to speak to your current supervisor.

Me: Moooooom!"

Translation: Perks of working from home: First time ever to make it to work on time"

Translation: "So, have you been productive working from home? 

- You have no Idea."

Translation: "Working from home be like..."

Translation: "The commute to work from home."

