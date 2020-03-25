For These People, Working from Home Couldn't Have Been More Fun

Millions of workers worldwide have been asked to continue their daily tasks from home, as more countries go into complete lockdowns in fear of the novel coronavirus outbreak.



Employees who have been lucky enough to work from their homes instead of being laid off by struggling businesses, have been reporting lots of funny incidents they encountered ever since they started the new work routine over the last few weeks, and here are some examples;

First day working from home and my 3 year boy Ruari yelled "I need a poo" whilst I was on a video conference with 7 others!!! — Peter Hunt (@tsdpete) March 23, 2020

* الشغل من البيت *

العميل: من فضلك ادينى حد أعلى منك اكلمه

أنا: يا ماماااااااااااااااا — ⚓️R A N A (@ranakfaqih23) March 18, 2020

Translation: "Working from Home:

Client: I need to speak to your current supervisor.

Me: Moooooom!"

There is truly nothing like working from home. I was conducting an interview (on speaker so I could record it) and my sister (not knowing what I was doing) barges into my room and yells "CAN YOU TURN THAT SHIT DOWN?" — Sami Islam (@PressBoySami) March 23, 2020

فوايد الشغل من البيت .. pic.twitter.com/AvKdJuXbiX — bebo (@bebo_playboy) March 19, 2020

Translation: Perks of working from home: First time ever to make it to work on time"

I am working from home. I was late to work this morning. pic.twitter.com/HckrQwMpIl — Shalen (@Shalenmma) March 23, 2020

وعلى كده الشغل من البيت جايب نتيجة؟!

- طبعاً يا جدع pic.twitter.com/Qna2gz1dkj — 😷🇪🇬 عكَ يَعُكُ عَكاً 🇪🇬😷 (@3ka3ak) March 17, 2020

Translation: "So, have you been productive working from home?

- You have no Idea."

First day with Mark working from home... at 2:30 pm he asks if I was fixing dinner. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ugujAugjHl — Talor Shaddix (@talor_shaddix) March 18, 2020

دي أخرة الشغل من البيت 😀 pic.twitter.com/QGT4eDx3Z2 — Ahmed mido (@a_mido_official) March 22, 2020

Translation: "Working from home be like..."

I’m working from home and my upstairs neighbors are BLASTING Sálvame by RBD. Took me back to when I was like 7 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/jRTNkTx7rE — Диана 🎀 (@Lopez_4711) March 20, 2020

وانا رايح الشغل من البيت ... pic.twitter.com/jpLgE6Dvrz — بائع الملبَن 🇪🇬🇩🇪 (@Zendeeq) March 18, 2020

Translation: "The commute to work from home."