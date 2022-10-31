Leaked document claims Hezbollah to send 9500 forces to Iran

An unverified, leaked document was shared on social media believed to be by Hezbollah's secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah in which he orders to send of over 9000 forces to Tehran to defend the Iranian government amid a wave of anti-regime protests across the country.

A picture of the alleged leaked document was shared online with the date "14th of October, 2022" appearing on the top of the paper along with the slogan of Hezbollah and a note that reads: "secret and urgent".

Document allegedly leaked from Hezbollah’s Nasrallah 2 weeks ago stating unit 133 (for street presence in #Iran) and unit 910 (special foreign operations) will be sent to Iran to defend the Islamic regime. The total number of these forces is 9500 people.

The alleged leaked document orders equipping personnel from unit 133 and special foreign operators in unit 910 and preparing them to be sent to the Iranian capital, Tehran to preserve the safety of all important government officials and secure stability in vital facilities.

All the forces that must be sent to Iran should be highly qualified with a total number of 9500 people. The deadline for sending the troops according to the alleged leaked document is on Oct. 20.

Protests have been going on in Iran since Sept. 17 one day after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, who died in morality police custody 3 days after her arrest in Tehran for wearing an improper hijab.

Iran is imposing harsh restrictions on women since the Iranian Islamic revolution in 1979. Female angry protesters are now calling for more freedom as they cut their hair and burn the hijab to denounce compulsory hijab rules.

"Death to Khameini," anti-government protesters chanted as they carried the photos of Mahsa Amini along with the most famous slogan: "زن-زندگی-آزادی which means Women, Life, Freedom".