Lebanese Oscar Nominated Nadine Labaki Launches Home Agriculture Campaign

Lebanese director and actress Nadine Labaki led a new national campaign called #Zarri3etAlbi (plant of my heart) gathering most of the sustainable agriculture initiatives and aiming to help citizens, who are willing to grow seeds and vegetables in their homes or their lands.



"This has been a beautiful partnership and a collaborative work between many talented artists, family and friends. " Labaki said.

Elie Fahed, Khalid Muzannar, George Khabbaz, Tania Saleh and Elie Fahad were among the artists who participated in the campaign promotion video, widely shared on Lebanese social media.

Labaki first came into the spotlight as an actress in the early 2000s. Her film-making career began in 2007 after the release of her debut film, Caramel, which premiered at the Cannes 2007 Film Festival. She is known for demonstrating everyday aspects of Lebanese life and covering a range of political issues such as war, poverty, and feminism. She is the first female Arab director to be nominated for an Oscar in the category for Best Foreign Language Film.