Lebanon Jails a Jordanian Non-binary Lesbian Refugee and Activist

A non-binary lesbian, who holds an Australian visa, was detained in Beirut and banned from boarding her flight. The 25-year-old LGBTQI+ is a women’s rights defender and refugee from Jordan, Amnesty International reported.

According to the human rights organization, Lebanon accused AOA of violating the INTERPOL system. Amnesty fears that their family in Jordan is manipulating their repatriation.

The Australian Humanitarian Visa holder was 2 days away from flying to Australia when they were arrested in Beirut due to an abuse of the INTERPOL system pic.twitter.com/ASfNTOjX4p — Veronica Koman 許愛茜 (@VeronicaKoman) December 25, 2021

The story began on Tuesday, 21 December where AOA was paying fees to the Lebanese authorities when they were accused of being wanted for the INTERPOL and were taken to custody.

Amnesty International said that the red notice was cancelled but still the women’s right defender is being denied release and they are under arbitrary detention.

The Jordanian Embassy in Lebanon is actively seeking AOA to be repatriated to Jordan, which would be a breach of international law. Despite the fact that the LGBTQI+ defender managed to escape from Jordan in 2020 to Turkey; Their family managed to reach them which forced them to seek escaping to Lebanon where they were stopped in the airport.

AOA story has caught attention on social media where people called the international community to help their release from jail and take them to Australia. Amnesty International also called the Lebanese authorities to release the women’s right defender.

@MarisePayne and @dfat must do everything they can to ensure this refugee is allowed to board their flight to Australian. #auspol #Lebanon https://t.co/IyqAV36gk0 — RKO (@RKO_7_) December 25, 2021

One person Tweeted about AOA story and said: “AOA has done nothing but exercise her right to live and had suffered great consequences for this not just by the two countries but her own family. We must advocate to Lebanese authorities to let her go and leave for Australia.”

Another Twitter user asked Australian authorities to help AOA and ensure this refugee is allowed to board their flight to Australia.

A 25 year old LGBTQI+ and women’s rights defender, and refugee from #Jordan, AOA, is facing forced repatriation from their current location in #Lebanon. https://t.co/1haniKZfyq — Mehsen Mekhtfe (@MehsenMekhtfe) December 26, 2021

“AOA has fought hard for over two years to flee their violent and oppressive family, to speak out against punishments for apostates, and to defend the rights of women, and the LGBTQI+ community. AOA must be saved from their extremist family, and be allowed to flourish in a free country, safe from persecution,” Secular Rescue Case Manager Katrina Parker revealed.

According to Amnesty, AOA is a victim of rape, sexual assaults, torture, forced marriage, forced conversion therapy, forced hospitalization, and forced veiling abuse that dates back to their childhood.