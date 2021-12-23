  1. Home
LGBTQ+ Rights vs Mormon Church: A Tech Billionaire Made His Choice

Accusing the Mormon Church of "actively doing harm in the world" over LGBTQ+ rights, American businessmen Jeff Green have rebuked the religious institution and announced disassociation with it.

Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk, announced resigning from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rebuked the faith, citing disagreements with the church over social issues, such as women's rights, civil rights, racial equality, in addition to LGBTQ+ rights.

In his letter to the head of the church, Green said he has already been an inactive member for more than 10 years, but that his decision to make the official departure announcement is meant to highlight the main issues he has with the church. 12 other members of the church resigned with Green, including 11 family members.

The 44-year old advertising billionaire has also pledged 90% of his wealth for donations, including giving away $600,000 for Equality Utah, an LGBTQ+ rights group in his home state of Utah, where is he hailed as the state's richest person.

Jeff Green's letter said: "While most members are good people trying to do right, I believe the church is actively and currently doing harm in the world [...] I believe the Mormon church has hindered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights, and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights.”

In 2009, Jeff Green founded his business The Trade Desk and he is currently worth $5 billion USD.

