LGBTQ+ Rights vs Mormon Church: A Tech Billionaire Made His Choice

Accusing the Mormon Church of "actively doing harm in the world" over LGBTQ+ rights, American businessmen Jeff Green have rebuked the religious institution and announced disassociation with it.

Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk, announced resigning from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rebuked the faith, citing disagreements with the church over social issues, such as women's rights, civil rights, racial equality, in addition to LGBTQ+ rights.

Jeff Green, the richest person from Utah, has pledged to give away at least 90% of his wealth while also resigning from the LDS Church over its opposition to civil rights.



His first donation is $600k to Equality Utah to support LGBTQ rights and students. https://t.co/fZFpuVdG3f — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) December 20, 2021

In his letter to the head of the church, Green said he has already been an inactive member for more than 10 years, but that his decision to make the official departure announcement is meant to highlight the main issues he has with the church. 12 other members of the church resigned with Green, including 11 family members.

The 44-year old advertising billionaire has also pledged 90% of his wealth for donations, including giving away $600,000 for Equality Utah, an LGBTQ+ rights group in his home state of Utah, where is he hailed as the state's richest person.

We are tremendously grateful to Jeff Green for believing in our work. We are firm believers that despite our political differences, we always must seek common ground. Thank you Jeff, for supporting our work. https://t.co/KU9Ci5nEpQ pic.twitter.com/0vMTk4chQZ — Equality Utah (@EqualityUtah) December 21, 2021

Jeff Green's letter said: "While most members are good people trying to do right, I believe the church is actively and currently doing harm in the world [...] I believe the Mormon church has hindered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights, and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights.”

In 2009, Jeff Green founded his business The Trade Desk and he is currently worth $5 billion USD.