Lotta Volkova is not Balenciaga chief designer

ALBAWABA - A tweet showing a picture of a woman wearing red, hands covered with blood and holding two red baby dolls went viral following claims that the woman pictured was Lotta Volkova, Balenciaga's chief designer.

But Lotta Volkova's agent, Julia Hackel, confirmed to The Associated Press that "Volkova, a Russian stylist, is not Balenciaga’s top designer." Hackel added that the woman in the viral photo is not Lotta Volkova.

This is the Chief Designer for Balenciaga, Lotta Volkova.



Enough said. They knew exactly what they were doing. pic.twitter.com/mMofnFGCQD — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 28, 2022

Hackel wrote in an email: "We can confirm that Lotta Volkova is not the person pictured in the mentioned image widely circulated on Twitter." According to agent Julia, Lotta Volkova, who was a stylist — not a chief designer at Balenciaga, stopped working there in 2018, and this was also confirmed by a Balenciaga spokesperson.

According to AP, the picture of the woman in red was taken by a Getty Images photographer with the caption: "A model showcases designs on the runway at Sheguang Hu Collection during the Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016/2017 at 751D.Park on March 31, 2016 in Beijing, China". The picture is not related to Balenciaga, or stylist Lotta Volkova.

I made a big mistake and posted a modal in the first pic instead of Lotta Volkova so I might delete the thread. Here's an actual pic of her mocking church my wearing a Cannabal Corpse shirt. The Instagram post are all here and many more disturbing one pic.twitter.com/bQoY0nbdNj — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 28, 2022

However, Volkova's agent didn't deny screenshots taken from the designer's Instagram, which was turned private following a backlash by users who called for boycotting the designer's products. Social media users linked Lotta Volkova to Balenciaga's child pornography campaign after viewing her weird Instagram posts depicting a crime scene in a child's room, kids tied into chairs, evil looks, and a child holding a skull.

The luxury fashion house, Balenciaga, was accused of child pornography after its last photo shoot, which included a child holding a teddy bear dressed in a BDSM outfit that triggered anger among many.

Anyone wearing Balenciaga from this point onwards is endorsing child pornography, and should be cancelled. — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) November 24, 2022

Balenciaga was further denounced after a purposely, but poorly concealed court document about virtual child porn was spotted in the photo shoot behind the child in the controversial ad campaign.

Despite the fact that the company released a statement apologising for the improper photo shoot, social media users launched a hashtag "#BoycottBalenciaga" asking celebrities to stop dealing with the fashion house.