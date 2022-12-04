Lotta Volkova is not Balenciaga chief designer

  1. Home
Published December 4th, 2022 - 08:38 GMT
Lotta Volkova
Lotta Volkova. (Twitter/@jakeshieldsajj)
Lotta Volkova's agent said the stylist stopped working at Balenciaga four years ago.

ALBAWABA - A tweet showing a picture of a woman wearing red, hands covered with blood and holding two red baby dolls went viral following claims that the woman pictured was Lotta Volkova, Balenciaga's chief designer.

But Lotta Volkova's agent, Julia Hackel, confirmed to The Associated Press that "Volkova, a Russian stylist, is not Balenciaga’s top designer." Hackel added that the woman in the viral photo is not Lotta Volkova.

Hackel wrote in an email: "We can confirm that Lotta Volkova is not the person pictured in the mentioned image widely circulated on Twitter." According to agent Julia, Lotta Volkova, who was a stylist — not a chief designer at Balenciaga, stopped working there in 2018, and this was also confirmed by a Balenciaga spokesperson.

According to AP, the picture of the woman in red was taken by a Getty Images photographer with the caption: "A model showcases designs on the runway at Sheguang Hu Collection during the Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016/2017 at 751D.Park on March 31, 2016 in Beijing, China". The picture is not related to Balenciaga, or stylist Lotta Volkova.

However, Volkova's agent didn't deny screenshots taken from the designer's Instagram, which was turned private following a backlash by users who called for boycotting the designer's products. Social media users linked Lotta Volkova to Balenciaga's child pornography campaign after viewing her weird Instagram posts depicting a crime scene in a child's room, kids tied into chairs, evil looks, and a child holding a skull.

The luxury fashion house, Balenciaga, was accused of child pornography after its last photo shoot, which included a child holding a teddy bear dressed in a BDSM outfit that triggered anger among many.

Balenciaga was further denounced after a purposely, but poorly concealed court document about virtual child porn was spotted in the photo shoot behind the child in the controversial ad campaign.

Despite the fact that the company released a statement apologising for the improper photo shoot, social media users launched a hashtag "#BoycottBalenciaga" asking celebrities to stop dealing with the fashion house.

