'Satanic stylist!' Balenciaga's designer Lotta Volkova rebuked

ALBAWABA - Balenciaga stylist Lotta Volkova ran into hot water days after the fashion company's child pornography photo shoot scandal. Volkova's devil-linked Instagram posts were widely shared, shocking many.

Lotta Volkova privatized her Instagram account shortly after her posts were shared online. Weird posts of Balenciaga's Chief Designer included blood, children tied to chairs, evil looks, and a child holding a skull.

Here is Lotta Volkova a top designer for Balenciaga And Adidas pic.twitter.com/zBnuJ6MdUh — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 28, 2022

Social media users widely decried Balenciaga stylist Lotta Volkova as people nicknamed her the 'Satanic Stylist' for her abhorrent, inconvenient posts.

The fashion house apologized after the photo shoot was widely criticized, blaming the Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti.

Balenciaga further announced filing a lawsuit against all people who are involved in the child pornography photo shoot.



A social media campaign with the hashtag "#BoycottBalenciaga" was launched online as people demanded a boycott of the fashion house after the scandal. Some also urged celebrities, like Kim Kardashian, to stop dealing with the fashion giant.

Balenciaga was accused of child pornography after its last photo shoot which included showing a child holding a teddy bear dressed in a BDSM outfit that triggered anger among many.

Moreover, people spotted 'a very purposely poorly hidden court document about virtual child porn' near the child in Balenciaga's campaign.