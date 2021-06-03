Louis Vuitton, Fendi Blasted Over Mutated and Mangled Palestinian Keffiyeh

Louis Vuitton has landed in hot water over a $705 Palestinian Keffiyeh imitated scarf. The French brand is also accused of cultural appropriation.

The luxury brand, founded in 1854 by Louis Vuitton, is now offering a "monogram Keffiyeh stole" for $705. On the website, the company wrote it was "inspired by the classic Keffiyeh and enriched with House signatures."

this is so wrong on so many levels. the palestinian genocide is not something for you to capitalise on?! @LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/YiN5ba8bMP — tazzy (@Tastastickk) June 1, 2021

Louis Vuitton was also criticized for changing the colors of the original Keffiyeh from back and white to blue and white.

Khaled A. Beydoun, who is a leading scholar on Islamophobia, national security and anti-terrorism law, and civil liberties, blasted the the Keffiyeh's inspired scarf on his Instagram account calling it ‘insane’.

He also pointed out that it wasn't the right time for such a thing; due to the latest strikes between Israel and Hamas which led to hundreds of civilian casualties. Beydoun further noted that the Palestinian Keffiyeh's inspired scarf is super expensive and that you can buy the original for about $10.

Fendi, Italian luxury fashion house, followed up with LV and launched a Palestinian Keffiyeh for an absurd $890.

.@Fendi the Keffiyeh is not something for you to appropriate or sell. Don't even use the name. pic.twitter.com/kqjzQHvc3b — Saif 🇬🇧🇮🇶 (@_mrseras) June 2, 2021

Both brands were accused of of cultural appropriation after changing the colors and holograms of the original Palestinian Kiffieh.

Human right lawyer, Qasim Rashid, further denounced the two companies in a Tweet saying: “Again, Ayesha is selling Keffiyehs on @EqualEntrance for $25 & donating 100% of profits to Palestinian relief.”

Smh @Fendi joins Louis Vittion in the cultural appropriation Olympics by selling a Palestinian Keffiyeh for an absurd $890.😳



Again, Ayesha is selling Keffiyehs on @EqualEntrance for $25 & donating 100% of profits to Palestinian relief.



Do support & RThttps://t.co/UqEF6KXVqU pic.twitter.com/uimyYXGBl6 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) June 2, 2021

Community Outreach, a UK based charity, has also offered Palestinian Keffiyeh Scarf for £6 a piece; saying that all of its profits will go to the charity. The organization had raised money several times to send donations to Palestinians in Gaza.

Nevertheless, ‎journalist and blogger Omar Ghraieb accused Louis Vuitton of exploiting Gaza children's blood as well as the Sheikh Jarrah conflict to sell ‘Stole’ Keffiyeh.

The Palestinian Keffiyeh has become a symbol of Palestinian nationalism dating back to the 1936–1939 Arab revolt in Palestine. However, it was first worn by Palestinian farmers, during the Ottoman period. Yasser Arafat adopted Keffiyeh in the 1960s along with the beginning of the Palestinian resistance movement. Now it is usually being worn by all pro-Palestinian figures and activists across the world.