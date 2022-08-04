Made From Beirut Blast Mesh! Zuhair Murad Creates Special Dress

Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad, who is well-known inside Lebanon and internationally for his amazing fashion designs, uncovered a new dress that is specially made on the second anniversary of Beirut's port blast that was said the second biggest non-nuclear explosion in history.

The Lebanese fashion designer Murad, in cooperation with Annahar newspaper, launched a campaign to raise money for people and families heavily affected by Beirut's port blast two years ago by selling 10452 NFTs of this dress, Annahar stated.

According to the fashion designer, who has over 6.2 million followers on Instagram only, the money, which will be collected from selling NFTs of the "#ReddressLebanon", which is emanating from the mesh that covered most wrecked and destroyed buildings in Beirut following the blast of August 4th, 2020, will go to IDRAAC, mental health NGO, that in return will be in favor of port blast victims and their families.

The blue, Zuhair Murad-designed dress is part of a campaign aimed at raising awareness about what happened to Beirut since the shocking port blast took place leaving over 7000 people injured and hundreds killed and helping Lebanese who are still suffering from the deadly explosion.

With the slogan 'بتصميمنا بينهض لبنان'- meaning with our design, Lebanon will rise, the campaign by the Lebanese fashion designer Zuhair Murad along with Annahar newspaper was met with great support on social media platforms as Lebanese hailed such movement by a fashion designer who is very popular across the world.

About Zuhair Murad:

Zuhair Murad is a Beirut-based Lebanese fashion designer who is marked as one of the most talented people of the 21st century He is also known as the secret weapon of the red carpet's hottest starlets.

He designed many many fabulous dresses for huge personalities and celebrities including Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, and Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirached, according to Vogue.

Zuhair murad’s boutique in Beirut after the blast pic.twitter.com/ABgX5X2wnz — Hannah (@yslesfleur) August 7, 2020

Zuhair Murad's boutique in Beirut was heavily damaged by the Beirut's port blast when a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored at the Port of Beirut in the capital city of Lebanon detonated.

About Beirut's port blast:

At least 218 people were killed and 7,000 others were wounded by the Beirut port blast that took place on August 4, 2020, at 6:08 PM- Lebanon time. The blast caused $15 billion in property damage leading the country which was already facing its worst economic crises due to the coronavirus pandemic and the failure to form a new cabinet to a more suffering one.