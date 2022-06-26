Man Stabs Wife 16 Times in Sharjah

ALBAWABA - Another terrible murder, another killing of a young woman, a horrendous slaying of a female in the Arab region all within the span of a week, certainly a terrible world we live.

This time it is the murder of a young Jordanian wife in the United Arab Emirates of Sharjah. According to reports the man set upon his wife and knifed her 16 times before running away.

The details of the murder are definitely striking to use an understatement and the murder of Lubna Mansour who was an engineer that graduated from Jordan's University of Science and Technology in 2018 was carried out in the park of her residence.

The murderer then fled but he was caught by the Sharjah police in record time. After interrogation he confessed to the murder.

This was a shock in Jordan coming within days of the shooting and murder of a female student in one of Amman's private universities.

