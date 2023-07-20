'Mankosha with ketchup' ad divides Lebanese

ALBAWABA - A restaurant advertisement has stirred controversy on Reddit among Lebanese after it offered to serve 'Mankosha with ketchup'.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page has dragged much attention after the caption read: "Dipping a Mankoushe In Ketchup Be Like 🤤."

A Reddit user reposted the 'Mankosha with ketchup' ad by Pistachio Chicken restaurant and wrote: "This is a hate crime from one of my favorite joints in Tripoli."

Various and different opinions were seen on the Reddit post as some described it as a good combo while others claimed that this is a kind of "cultural appropriation and a hate crime."

A person said: "Only exception for zaatar and ketchup (yes, there IS an exception) is if the zaatar is sprinkled over the cheese that's being dipped."

Another commentator maintained: "I think what hurts it is that most ketchup is sweet, and conflicts with the cheese, that is all for me, nothing else."

Another person mockingly said that they prefer their Mankosha dipped in mayonnaise instead of ketchup.