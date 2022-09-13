Marvel Movie Faces Backlashes for Featuring Israeli Superhero

The internet has gone viral after Disney's announcement of a new Marvel movie that is expected to feature an Israeli superhero called Sabra. The statement was made during D23 Expo adding that the new film will be under the name 'Captain America: New World Order'.

The new Marvel movie will be on screens on May 3, 2024. The Israeli superhero character will be played by Israeli actress Shira Haas. The Marvel character will join as an Israeli police officer who spies for Mossad.

The announcement of the new movie and the additional character have come during the D23 Expo that took place in Anaheim, California on Saturday.

Social media users and pro-Palestinians criticized Marvel's new move following its announcement of the addition of an Israeli role of Sabra in the latest movie. Critics have also slammed the name of the Marvel character, Sabra, linking it to the Sabra and Shatila massacre that resulted in the death of between 460 and 3,500 civilians, mostly Palestinians.

Some people have announced boycotting the new version of the Disney Marvel movie in protest of adding the new Israeli Marvel character and called others to follow their steps.

The Marvel movie's new character, Sabra, which is a Hebrew word that means a Jewish person born in Israel, is featuring a superhero that wears a white jumpsuit with a huge 'Star of David' below its neck.

According to the Quds News Network, the character was first created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Sal Buscema, Ruth Bat Seraph, aka Sabra, in the 1980’s “Incredible Hulk #250” before making her official debut in 1981’s “Incredible Hulk #256.”