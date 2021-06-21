  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. McDonald’s Father’s Day Advert Shows All Dads As Bald

McDonald’s Father’s Day Advert Shows All Dads As Bald

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published June 21st, 2021 - 10:22 GMT
Father's Day is marked on June 21st.
Mcdonald’s Father's Day advert. (Twitter)
Highlights
some loved and some hates the newest Mcdonald’s Father’s Day ad.

Social media users split up over McDonald’s latest advertisement to celebrate Father’s Day which is marked on June 21st.

In the advert, McDonald’s shared its logo with a ‘Happy Father’s day’ note below it and in the bottom appears a bread bun with some sesame seeds on the side.

Translations: “Who will join me in protesting, confessing, and asking for compensation?”

Some people thought this advert was super clever; however others disagreed and slammed the US burger company for sharing a stereotype picture about all dads.

An online publishing company called, Media Samosa, shared the advert which it thinks is super creative and wrote: “The Hamburger is one of McDonald’s symbols. This ad uses the symbol as a father’s head, both interesting and touching.”

McDonald's Canada Twitter account shared two photos of two dad's socks one is highlighted in the company's logo and the other has McFlurry.

McDonald's Corporation is a US fast food company, opened in 1940 as a restaurant operated by Richard and Maurice McDonald, in San Bernardino, California, United States. It is the largest restaurant chain by revenue as it serves over 69 million customers everyday in more than 100 countries.

According to data, McDonald's operated and franchised about 39,198 branches in the world in 2020.

Tags:Father’s DayUSAUSadvertismentMcDonald’sBurger

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...