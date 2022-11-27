Members of Iranian intelligence spotted among World Cup fans

ALBAWABA - Iranian football fans shared a photo claiming that members of the intelligence attended the county's national team's game against Wales. Iran won the game that was held on Nov. 25.

الجماهير الايرانية ترصد احد اعضاء الاستخبارات الايرانية حاضراً وسط الجماهير 👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VZWMC8zgRL — عالم المونديال (@WC_Qatar22) November 27, 2022

Some people linked the presence of the Iranian intelligence members to the latest protests in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was killed in the custody of the Iranian morality police on Sept. 16.

The Iranian national team refused to sing the national anthem in its first game against England. While some fans held flags with "Women, life, freedom" which is the main slogan for the latest uprising in Iran.

A woman held a T-shirt with Mahsa Amini written on it during the Iranian team's game. However, the Stadium security came over to remove the shirt from her hands.

Mahsa Amini was arrested on Sept. 13 for wearing an 'improper hijab'. Following her death, a wide range of protests erupted across Iran calling for more freedom against strict rules imposed by the Iranian regime including compulsory hijab.