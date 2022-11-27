Where are FIFA World Cup balls made?

ALBAWABA - Opinions are split on the internet over the place where the 2022 FIFA World Cup balls are made. While some claimed they were produced in Egypt, others said World Cup balls are manufactured in Pakistan.

Some social media users posted photos of the balls and claimed that current FIFA World Cup balls are being produced in Egypt. An Egyptian journalist posted a photo of himself inside a factory with new balls behind him and wrote: "World Cup ball made in Egypt."

However, commentators pointed to the balls behind the journalist, saying that they are different from the ones used in the 2022 World Cup, which is taking place in Qatar.

"Made in Egypt," another person posted a close photo of the ball showing this line on it. Others strongly denied the Egypt-made balls and said that World Cup balls are made in

Pakistan.

A group of people suggested that 20 percent of the balls are made in Pakistan, while the other 80 percent are Egyptian made.

According to a Bloomberg report, most of the balls in the world, including Adidas' Al Rihla, the official ball of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, are being produced in Sialkot, Pakistan.