MEMEs Creativity Jumps After Six-Hour of Social Media Outage

Social media addicts have had their worst nightmares coming true on Monday following a sudden outage in most of the platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp worldwide. According to Facebook, the reason behind the error was caused by “faulty” configuration changes on the backbone routers.

Despite the outage in most of the social media platforms, people turned into other un-affected apps to make their own MEMEs about the long services’ error.

Facebook management stated that none of the users’ data was exposed during the social media outage. As the company’s VP said: “Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centres caused issues that interrupted this communication.

Translation: “Thank God, all the wires have been reattached, now everyone go back to your favourite app.”

Several have imitated the famous series ‘Squid Game’ quizzes following the viral six-hour social media outage while others used clips from various movies or T.V. shows including Games of Thrones ‘GOT’ and Friends.

Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer of Facebook which owns Instagram and Whatsapp, has also taken his share from the Memes as some predicted him as a handyman working between a giant pile of wires to fix the outage.

ملخص الأحداث.

تويتر: 1

فيسبوك وجماعته: 0 pic.twitter.com/knvkMw3bmR — Ahmed Khattab (@Ahmed_khtb) October 4, 2021

"We apologise to all those affected, and we’re working to understand more about what happened today so we can continue to make our infrastructure more resilient," Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s VP continued.

Twitter’s official account has also had its own fun after the social media outage and especially after other Facebook-related app users joined Twitter since it’s the only unaffected app. In a mockery post regarding the outage, Twitter said: “hello literally everyone” and it was even more ironic when the Whatsapp account on Twitter replied 'hello!' to the Tweet.

Twitter engineers looking at the most Fleet traffic they've seen in months pic.twitter.com/RZBeceHM7Z — Tessaract Thompson (@TatianaKing) August 3, 2021

Conspiracy theories about the reason behind the latest social media outage have crashed the internet where some claimed that an alleged 13-year-old Chinese hacker was behind the outage worldwide.

On the other hand, many experts suggested that social media outage was related to issues with internet infrastructure, specifically DNS and BGP.