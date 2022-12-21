Messi ignores chef Salt Bae

ALBAWABA - Days after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a video of Argentina's captain Lionel Messi with Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae, circled the internet.

In the clip, taken precisely after Argentina's victory over France in the final match (4) 3-3 (2), Messi was seen celebrating with his teammates when Salt Bae came to join. Chef Nusret placed his hands on the football player's shoulder, Messi turns his head with a weird look on his face, then he ignores him and continue walking.

Messi deserves another World Cup for not giving a single fuck about Salt Bae pic.twitter.com/EIsM8lnc8S — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae then grabs Messi's hand and the latter walks away while giving no attention to the Turkish chef. The video gained wide interaction online with people saying this was a rude act by Messi.

Others mockingly said that the Argentina football player deserves another World Cup for ignoring Salt Bae, who has over 49.8 million followers on Instagram.

Following the video, the Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe shared several pictures and videos with some Argentina players on his official Instagram as they celebrated winning World Cup. In one of the pictures, Nusret was seen raising the golden trophy.

Argentina became a World Cup champion for a third time after winning the match against France at Lusail Stadium in Qatar in the final match, held on Dec. 18.