Mexican mayor marries alligator

ALBAWABA In a traditional ceremony aimed at bringing good fortune to his community, the mayor of southern Mexican town married with a female alligator.
The mayor, Victor Hugo Sosa, tied the knot with the reptile under a centuries-old ritual to bring good harvest and peace between the Chontal and Huave Indigenous groups, reports said.
Mr Sosa said, "I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important.
"You can't have a marriage without love... I yield to marriage with the princess girl," he was pictured kissing the animal on the head.
The reptile is a caiman, an alligator-like marsh dweller endemic to Mexico and Central America.
A man and a female caiman have been marrying for 230 years in the town to mark the day when two Indigenous groups declared peace with a marriage.
It is believed that the 7-year-old female crocodile represents the Earth, or the mother, in the culture of the town, and her marriage to the local official symbolizes the connection between humans and the sacred.