Mexican mayor marries alligator

ALBAWABA In a traditional ceremony aimed at bringing good fortune to his community, the mayor of southern Mexican town married with a female alligator.

The mayor, Victor Hugo Sosa, tied the knot with the reptile under a centuries-old ritual to bring good harvest and peace between the Chontal and Huave Indigenous groups, reports said.

رجل في المكسيك يقرر الزواج من تمساح 😧!

pic.twitter.com/P9ZmGS7QWm — Gorgeous (@gorgeous4ew) July 2, 2023

Mr Sosa said, "I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important.

"You can't have a marriage without love... I yield to marriage with the princess girl," he was pictured kissing the animal on the head.

The reptile is a caiman, an alligator-like marsh dweller endemic to Mexico and Central America.

A man and a female caiman have been marrying for 230 years in the town to mark the day when two Indigenous groups declared peace with a marriage.

It is believed that the 7-year-old female crocodile represents the Earth, or the mother, in the culture of the town, and her marriage to the local official symbolizes the connection between humans and the sacred.