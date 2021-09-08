Mexico Decriminalizes Abortions in a Historic Ruling For Women Rights

  1. Home
September 8th, 2021
Supporters for legalizing abortion in Mexico
Supporters of the legalization of abortion take part in a demonstration in the framework of the International Safe Abortion Day, in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 28, 2020. (Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

ALBAWABA – Everyone is talking about on the social media and making headway on the wires, television, satellites and radio. Newspapers and websites are having a field day.

The top story internationally, is about the Mexican judges who called on the Coahilla state in the country to remove abortion penalties from its criminal code.

Through these move, they in effect are decriminalizing abortion on a nationwide level. Abortion now becomes legal across Mexico.

This is being judged as a major decision for women rights, not only in Mexico but across Latin America who have strict laws on terminating pregnancy while El Salvador completely bans abortions.

Its a historic shift in Mexico, however with many celebrating the decision.

Mexico with a population of around 100 million of mostly Catholics, becomes the fifth nation in south America to decriminalizes abortion after Argentina, Cuba, Guyana and Uruguay.

Mexico makes this decision while Texas increase it stringency on abortions. Many are saying now that American women will now on travel to Mexico if they want to have an abortion.

 

